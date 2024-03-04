'It was giving me itchy feet': Yum Yum's back and hungrier than ever

When the 2023 season concluded, Kyle 'Yum Yum' Cochrane didn't know where he would be in 2024.
The Kootingal-Moonbi Roosters veteran joined the club in 2018 upon their elevation to first grade. He has since forged a reputation as one of their most damaging and important players.
But at the start of this year, he seriously considered a move.
"My young fella's 17 now, I was going to see where he was going to go with the under 18s," Cochrane said.
"So where he went, I was going to go with him because I hadn't been playing [full-time] for a couple of years."
Jerraki, Cochrane's eldest of four children, considered donning the white and black of Werris Creek as that is where his cousins, the Millgates, also ply their trade.
Ultimately, however, he most likely will not play footy this year, so Cochrane elected to stay with the club he has called home for the last half-decade.
"I don't think he's into footy this year, so I just came back out here with Kooty," he said.
"It was a bit too much travelling with work. I'm doing the night shift [at Baiada], too, so I wouldn't be able to train."
The 35-year-old only played sporadically for the Roosters in 2023.
And though he initially enjoyed the break, he soon found himself "bored", and keen to re-enter the fray.
"I was enjoying myself on the sideline with a few beers, but I got sick of watching the boys run around," Cochrane said.
"It was giving me itchy feet, so I thought I'd come back and have a run with them."
His first proper hit-out of the year was at the Western Challenge, where he and his cousin (Moree Boars stalwart Brenton Cochrane) played for the Country King Browns - the eventual champions.
With five matches in a single day, Cochrane "didn't go too bad" with his fitness in Moree, and he performed well in Saturday's trial against the Gulgong Terriers.
The forward's decision to commit to another season with the club has pleased nobody more than Roosters coach Mark Sheppard.
"He's just reliable," Sheppard said.
"He just commands respect, he walks into the room and people respect him and his experience."
2024 may also have brought with it a new nickname for Cochrane.
Calls of "Grandpa" rang out from the sidelines whenever he touched the ball on the weekend. And though he acknowledged the new moniker with a laugh, Cochrane knows he will have to set an example on the field for the Roosters' much younger side this year.
"A few of the young fellas are starting to dig in at training, and they look pretty good," he said.
"They didn't go too bad in the first half. They've got a bit of go in them."
