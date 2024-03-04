'I want to do this': The moment that sparked Kyan Martin's dream

A little over eight months ago, Kyan Martin was seated in the roughly 900-strong crowd for the City vs Country fight night in Tamworth.
The 15-year-old was in awe.
Martin had begun boxing early in the year under Jamie Carroll at One2Boxing Westside. And watching the live event in his hometown sparked a passion that has only grown in the months since.
"I was asked if I wanted to fight [on that card], but I hadn't been training for too long, so I was a bit cautious," Martin said.
"But after watching it, I was like 'I want to do this'."
It was at his mother's suggestion that Martin started boxing, as she knew Carroll as the coach of her other son's football team.
As is often the case, however, Martin did not fall instantly in love with the sport.
The first few months were challenging as he worked to ingrain the technique and feel at home in the ring. But after watching the Tamworth fight night, he found his stride soon after and ended up with three bouts in 2023.
His fourth overall, and first of 2024, will take place this weekend at the PCYC King of the Ring tournament in Sydney, where Martin will be joined by teammate Jarrod Denman.
"I'm excited to see what happens," he said of the competition.
"My last fight was in November last year, and I've been training hard. I'm confident in myself."
At the tournament in Auburn, he is likely to come up against opponents much more experienced than he is.
But Carroll is confident the young man can pull off an upset.
And upon closer inspection, it is clear that Martin possesses attributes that do not normally go hand in hand, but may just benefit him in a prospective boxing career.
The first is his penchant for thoughtfulness.
"I just try to think, 'You don't know what's going to happen' [in the fight]," Martin said.
"But I learn from the fight a lot and see what I could have done better to improve for the next one."
The second is his willingness to dig deep and grind out a win at all costs. This, Carroll believes, may allow Martin to drag his opponents into a dogfight this weekend and test their mental fortitude.
After just three bouts, the Farrer student has only begun to scratch the surface of his potential in the ring.
And while he is too young to have decided a prospective career path, Martin said he would like to see what heights he could reach in boxing.
"I'd probably like to stay amateur and see how far I can get," he said.
