The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'I want to do this': The moment that sparked Kyan Martin's dream

By Zac Lowe
Updated March 4 2024 - 1:43pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kyan Martin has only boxed for just over a year, but is already being touted by coach Jamie Carroll as a serious talent. Picture by Zac Lowe.
Kyan Martin has only boxed for just over a year, but is already being touted by coach Jamie Carroll as a serious talent. Picture by Zac Lowe.

A little over eight months ago, Kyan Martin was seated in the roughly 900-strong crowd for the City vs Country fight night in Tamworth.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.