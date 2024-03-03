The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/Community/Community News
Photos

Shopping trolleys and used nappies just some of the rubbish thrown into our river

By Fiona Ferguson
March 3 2024 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maree Keating from Holistic Recovery, said Clean Up Australia Day should be every day of the year. Picture by Peter Hardi,
Maree Keating from Holistic Recovery, said Clean Up Australia Day should be every day of the year. Picture by Peter Hardi,

If everyone looked after the area of land from their front door to the gutter, then litter would be minimised.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Community News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.