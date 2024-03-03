Shopping trolleys and used nappies just some of the rubbish thrown into our river

If everyone looked after the area of land from their front door to the gutter, then litter would be minimised.
That's the message from the team at Holistic recovery, after they participated in Clean Up Australia Day on Sunday, March 3.
Multiple sites received a little bit of extra attention as part of Clean Up Australia Day activities across the region.
It started with a business Clean Up Day on February 26, and culminated with a community Clean Up Day on Sunday, March 3.
In Tamworth, volunteers were out early.
Along Brisbane Street and into Anzac Park, the team from Holistic Recovery - and some young family members - were hard at it, bagging litter callously tossed onto the roadside and footpaths.
Senior support worker with Holistic Recovery, Maree Keating said the weirdest thing she picked up was a computer mouse.
But they also bagged two pairs of socks, a t-shirt, broken glass, numerous fast food containers, and about 450 cigarette butts; in total nearly three large bags of rubbish, which was then collected by the team from Tamworth Regional Council.
"They [the team] all thoroughly enjoyed it. They are hooked so we will be doing it every year," she told the Leader.
"They just got into it you know, once you get started and you see the value of it .. pride in your community and pride in your surroundings."
Ms Keating said she is keen for everyone to take more pride in their own space.
"I really want to plant the seed; if business and private people looked after from their front door to the gutter, litter would be minimised," she said.
"The other thing that is frustrating and I see, is rubbish 'near' a bin. Just put it in."
Meanwhile, Ms Keating puts a drop in the number of bottles being collected down to the introduction of Return and Earn.
They also gathered on the banks of the Peel River behind Hungry Jacks, for a cleanup which was organised by the Rotary Club of Tamworth First Light, where it was an early start to avoid the heat of the day.
Long pants, enclosed shoes, a hat and some water were a must.
"We had members of the Rotary Club of Tamworth First Light and students and teachers from McCarthy Catholic College, all up in our crew, which was one of many happening around town, was 14 people," Rotary club member Mitch Soree told the Leader.
The clean-up area extended from the bridge over Scott Road down to the Paradise Bridge.
"It's a very picturesque area of town that not too many people know about," Mr Soree said.
Old discarded fishing line, fast food packaging, cans, bottles, plastic bags, even used nappies were some of the things they picked up.
"There was 11 shopping trolleys which we are able to pull out of the river," Mr Soree said.
"The general consensus while the clean-up was taking place, was it was a very worthwhile effort."
About 16 bags of rubbish was collected in this one small area.
Elsewhere, community members could be seen picking up rubbish by Riverside and across the city.
Mr Soree said it's important to remember that Clean Up Australia Day should not just be that one day of the year.
Anyone interested in getting more involved with their community can contact Rotary for more information.
Clean Up Australia Day was started over 30 years ago, by Ian Kiernan and it has since grown into an annual event, held on the first Sunday of March each year.
Last year, community groups in the Tamworth region collected a about 340kg of rubbish on Clean Up Australia Day.
