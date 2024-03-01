Barnaby Joyce sleep disorder revealed in upcoming doco

Nationals MP Barnaby Joyce has been diagnosed with a sleep disorder as part of an upcoming television program.
Mr Joyce is one of four politicians who feature in SBS' three-part documentary series Australia's Sleep Revolution With Dr Michael Mosley, investigating the nation's "growing sleep crisis".
Journalist Dr Mosley and sleep scientists from Flinders University head to Canberra to monitor the sleep quality of politicians Mike Freelander, Jacqui Lambie, Josh Wilson and Mr Joyce to see how they fare during two sitting weeks.
"This will be terrifying," Mr Joyce said as he greeted the team.
"It's not a lifestyle that's good for sleep."
After two weeks of sleep monitoring and testing the experts return to reveal to Mr Joyce that his blood pressure has gone "from high, to dangerously high".
Mr Joyce is then told by the experts he has Comorbid Insomnia and Obstructive Sleep Apnea (COMISA).
It comes as the former deputy prime minister takes a week of leave from Parliament after he was filmed lying on a Canberra footpath at night and swearing into his phone on February 7.
He had been sitting on the edge of a large planter box while on the phone when he reportedly fell off and remained lying on the ground.
Mr Joyce blamed the "big mistake" on combining prescription medication with alcohol.
Party leader David Littleproud confirmed on February 26 that the Nationals frontbencher would not return for the sitting week.
"He's having a week off, which we gave him the opportunity to undertake with his family. And I respect that," he told the Today show.
Australia's Sleep Revolution With Dr Michael Mosley premieres at 7.30pm on March 6 on SBS.
