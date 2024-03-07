Juggling 25 dogs, kids and two bakeries

Talk to most people these days and they will tell you that life can be a real juggle, with work, school, kids, extended family.
Everyone has metaphorical balls in the air.
Speak with a greyhound racing participant and it's more of the same.
For Melanie and Anthony Mabbott who call Duri, just south of Tamworth, as their home, it's a couple of kids, work, school, extended family, lots of travel, oh, and 25 dogs and lots of pastries.
"We have two bakeries in Tamworth. My husband works full-time running those," Mel explained.
"I was working in the bakery as well as doing the dogs part time until about three years ago, but now he does all that himself.
"My husband is a pastry cook by trade and has done it since he was 16.
"He'd always worked for other people and then something popped up in town where one of the bakeries was for sale and we sort of went, 'you know what, let's do it'.
"A couple of years later, we opened up a second one.
"It all happened at once.
"When we took over the bakery I was pregnant with our daughter Maddison, but we did it, and we handled it and it's busy, but great now," Mel said.
Melanie is one of the top trainers in the region, and one of the many successful women in the greyhound industry being celebrated today on International Women's Day.
"It doesn't matter in this industry if you're male or female, everyone's equal," she said.
"A few people have said to me as well that you will find dogs that basically do prefer females to males.
"Some of them are very funny like that. I've actually had a couple myself.
"I guess it's also because I handle them all the time and they are used to me and my mum as well, but there are definitely some that do prefer females."
While she is one of the New England's best trainers, due to her location, Mel's philosophy has to be: 'have dog, will travel'.
Melanie has 25 greyhounds in the kennel at present, but her nearest TAB racetrack is at Gunnedah, an hour away.
Next closest is Muswellbrook, which is two hours away, and she races regularly at Dubbo and Newcastle, which are seven-hour round trips.
She also makes trips to Grafton over four hours away, and when the new track opens in Taree very soon, she will resume her treks there, also more than three hours away from home.
"If racing dogs is what you want to do, because of where I live I don't really have any choice but to travel.
"My son Blake is now old enough and he's got his handler's licence so he helps out.
"If I can't go for whatever reason, he'll go and he'll help out, but Blake works full time as well so that adds to the juggling.
"But I also have my mum Maria who lives on the property with us and she's a great help.
"She's there every morning, every afternoon and in between.
"She does everything, even making the coats and bed covers for the dogs. She sews them all herself."
While her mother is a Godsend now, it was her late father Richard Edmunds who got Mel into greyhound racing.
"My father used to train so I grew up with greyhounds from a young age.
"It's not something I thought I would ever find myself doing full time, maybe part time here and there, then when I met my husband, he had shares in a few greyhounds as well," Mel said.
"So that's how we sort of got back into it - me coming from a greyhound family and he had an interest in them as well.
"So we decided to get a couple, and that led to a couple more and then a couple more and then it just keeps going.
"I did have a couple of years when we got married and had kids when I had a little bit of a break, but we're back into it full swing now with kids being older, which makes it more manageable," Mel said.
While Melanie has won her share of good races with some handy dogs, she says there's not really a standout.
However, she does mention Tralee Lola who won the $15,000 Gold Maiden final at last year's Coonamble Carnival, when speaking of a favourite.
"She was first reserve and I didn't think she'd get a run; being such a big race there's not usually a scratching.
"I found out the morning of the race and to be honest, I hadn't even really looked at the field.
"She was out in box 8 and she's only little and if she gets stuck out wide into that first bend she'll be in trouble, but she managed to cross them, and get in front going into that first turn," Mel said.
"I wasn't game enough to cheer until after the line because I thought, you know, something's going to go wrong here, but it didn't."
