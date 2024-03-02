Why we all need more Harrys in our lives

What an inspiration is young Harry!
When it comes to volunteering, 20-year-old Harry Burkett, holds his head high.
Using his annual leave to volunteer with the Tamworth Show Society, helping to set up the event in the days leading up to the show and again when pack down is required.
It's fair to say, without people like Harry, our community would be lost.
The definition of volunteering according to 'Volunteering Australia', is "time willingly given for the common good and without financial gain".
About five million Australians volunteer across a variety of organisations.
Figures contained in the 'National Strategy for Volunteering' show in the 12 months leading up to April 2023, 32.6 per cent of people volunteered formally.
That's an increase since 2022, when it was around 26.7 per cent, but still below the pre-COVID average of 36 per cent.
The survey also found that women are more likely to volunteer than men - 34.1 per cent of women and 30.8 per cent of men volunteered in 2023.
Adults of all ages volunteer, with people aged 65-74 years being the most likely to volunteer (39.1 per cent) and those aged 25-34 years being the least likely (26.3 per cent).
That puts Harry in the minority when it comes to volunteering, but you'd also have to say it makes him a standout.
It's designed to put potential volunteers in touch with local groups that might be looking for some helping hands.
The website reads; "Volunteering is more than just lending a helping hand; it is a powerful force that fosters compassion, strengthens bonds, and drives positive change. Volunteering plays a pivotal role in enhancing the lives of both volunteers and those they assist."
And they are dead right.
People volunteer for a variety of reasons.
They might have just moved to a new area and might be looking to better connect with their local community.
Religious beliefs, staying active, the ability to pick up new skills; they are all pretty good reasons to volunteer.
But according to Volunteering Australia the main reason people first became involved in volunteering is that they knew someone who was involved or that they were asked.
So your community is asking now.
There is no end of groups needing an extra hand in our community.
Everything from Riding for the Disabled, and the local show society, to the Visitor Information Centre, where volunteers have the opportunity to sell our beautiful region to people passing through.
So feel free to put up your hand. If could just be the best decision you ever made.
On that note, enjoy what's left of your weekend.
Also, feel free to take some time to catch up on some of the stories you might have missed this week.
Fiona Ferguson, Northern Daily Leader editor
