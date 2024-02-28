The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Qantas drops two flights from Armidale, maintains capacity

LR
By Lydia Roberts
February 29 2024 - 5:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Qantas operates five flights Monday to Friday from Armidale to Sydney, with three flights on the weekends.
Qantas operates five flights Monday to Friday from Armidale to Sydney, with three flights on the weekends.

QANTAS will drop two flights a week from its Armidale to Sydney service in May.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LR

Lydia Roberts

New England journalist

I cover the New England district. Phone me on 0477 347 108 if you have any news.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.