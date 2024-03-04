DPP steps into case against woman accused of concealing information

THE STATE prosecutor has stepped into the case against a woman accused of concealing information about an alleged stabbing in Tamworth.
Sarah Jane Armanasco fronted Tamworth Local Court after she was charged following an alleged incident at a motel on Goonoo Goonoo Road on New Year's Eve in 2023.
The 34-year-old is accused of failing to bring information to the attention of police which might have been of material assistance to officers in making an arrest in relation to the alleged stabbing.
Armanasco is also accused of being an accessory after the fact to the reckless wounding of a 29-year-old man on December 31, 2023.
Sergeant Rob Baillie told the court the state prosecutor would be taking on the case against the 34-year-old.
"The DPP [Director of Public Prosecutions] elected on the 23rd of February," Sergeant Baillie said.
He asked the court for an eight week adjournment for a brief of evidence to be compiled.
Magistrate Julie Soars adjourned the matter until April and continued the 34-year-old's strict bail conditions.
In a separate matter, the 34-year-old is accused of one count of possess or use a prohibited weapon without a permit.
"She's got two serious matters," Ms Soars told the court.
The court heard the matter would remain with the police, and the DPP would not be electing.
Armanasco will next front court on the weapon allegation in March.
