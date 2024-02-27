Qantas commits to new fleet servicing Moree Airport

LARGER aircraft accommodating more passengers will fly between Moree and Sydney from next month.
Qantas will retire its current Dash-8 aircraft and replace them with its Q400 fleet.
Moree Airport's apron will be modified to accommodate two Q400 craft, at a cost of $600,000.
A new space will be set aside for general aviation, to accommodate users with their own planes.
"This is great news for Moree because it means more people will be able to fly in and fly out of the shire," Moree Plains Shire Mayor Mark Johnson said.
The turboprop Q400 ("q" for quiet) can seat 76 passengers and has boarding doors at the front and rear of the plane.
It is used for short-range commuter routes and is part of the Dash-8 series of craft, measuring 33 metres in length.
Mayor Johnson said Council initially held concerns Qantas might drop the Sydney to Moree route from its schedule.
"We met with Qantas executives late last year and Qantas assured us that far from dropping the route, they had a plan to expand their Moree service," Mayor Johnson said.
"We were delighted and relieved."
The runway's apron expansion means two Q400s will be accommodated at the airport at any one time, standard in case one engine broke down and an alternative craft had to land.
Mayor Johnson said the Sydney to Moree air route was an imperative service to the Plains, including Goondiwindi and Narrabri.
There are 12 flights between Moree and Sydney each week; two flights daily from Monday to Friday and one flight on Saturday and Sunday respectively.
A long-term plan for the airport is for the introduction of security screening, making disembarkation at Sydney easier.
Qantas' service to Moree has experienced a bumpy ride in the past few years.
Fewer flights were scheduled during the COVID pandemic.
But then the NSW Government extended QantasLink's air transport licence to Moree until March 2022 after a period of suspension.
"These new aircraft will provide greater convenience to the town and shire, since the current aircraft are often full and unable to fly, so there will be greater availability," Mayor Johnson said..
The airport serves as a base for agricultural and general aviation and maintenance facilities, as well as being home to Moree Aero Club.
Moree State Emergency Service headquarters is also currently accommodated at the airport.
