Damian Scott: How this small forward with a big heart found a new home

If there is one thing that Damian Scott can say with absolute certainty about himself, it's that he never gives up.
In fact, the harder a challenge, the more he relishes it.
That attribute is something the North Tamworth Bears quickly recognised about the 25-year-old soon after he joined their ranks in 2022.
And he does not have to look far to find from whom he inherited that never-say-die spirit.
"That comes from my old man," Scott said.
"He's not the biggest bloke, but he's definitely the toughest you'll ever meet. He says 'It's not all about size, it's about how hard you hit them'.
"Especially with me being a smaller bloke in the middle, they're going to directly go for me. So I think to myself 'They're going to get a shock if they do, I'm going to give it everything'."
The product of Kurri Kurri said his stepfather, Scott, was a central figure in his life from the age of two. And it was from him that he learned to "love the big boys running at me".
That would be a less surprising statement from someone with the build of a forward. But Scott is of average height and slight build - not typically the shape of someone who relishes big hits.
But on the field, the versatile back-rower (who has often played in the backs for the Bears) regularly puts his body on the line.
So often was he caught up in tackles during the Bears' trial against the Dora Creek Swampies on Saturday that he even copped an injury to his right arm after an awkward clash.
It didn't slow him down, however, and he earned coach Paul Boyce's praise for continuing to be aggressive in defence despite his obvious discomfort.
"I thought Damian Scott, he played a couple of different positions in the middle, he looked quite good," Boyce said.
Having spent all of his life in Kurri Kurri (which is why his teammates have nicknamed him 'Kurri'), Scott "needed a fresh start" a couple of years ago.
He knew "a couple of blokes" in Tamworth and found himself a job as a carpenter.
But that was it; he had no other family or friends in town. By chance, however, he spoke Boyce while visiting a fortnight before he moved to town. And it was during that conversation that he decided to join the Bears' ranks.
"That same night, Boycey got in touch and said 'I hear you're coming up to work, do you want to have a run?'" Scott said.
After making his start for the club in reserve grade, the coach "liked the effort" Scott showed on the field and called him up to first grade for the 2022 semi-final.
He quickly settled in among their ranks, and come to love the club which "welcomed me with open arms".
As a naturally quiet and reserved personality, Scott appreciated the reception from his new clubmates and has no plans to move on any time soon.
"They treated me like one of the rest," he said.
"I'm not a big people person, I find it hard to talk to people. I tend to keep to myself ... but they welcomed me. That's why I'm still here and that's why I'm probably going to stay here for a while."
