Comfort and character combined in magnificent Manilla home on the Namoi

6 beds | 3 bath | 3 car
Comfort and character collide in this beautifully maintained home and 60 acres on the Namoi River, approximately 2km from Manilla.
The double brick homestead is a true marvel boasting six bedrooms, each with its own character.
The master bedroom has a huge walk-in robe and ensuite. Three of the bedrooms have built-in wardrobes.
This family home also offers three bathrooms all tastefully decorated in keeping with the home.
The well-appointed Tasmanian Oak timber kitchen is perfectly positioned and comes complete with quality appliances, gas cook top, electric oven, dishwasher and breakfast bar and an abundance of storage and bench space.
The kitchen leads seamlessly out onto the eastern side verandah where entertaining will be a breeze.
"Glenrockie" caters for all occasions with separate formal lounge, formal dining room and at the rear of the home is the generously sized family room.
Throughout the home are many original features that include; floor boards, 10ft high ceilings, timber French windows and doors, beautiful fireplaces and mantles.
The home offers ducted reverse cycle air conditioning, wood heating and ceiling fans and an inground saltwater pool with cabana.
The property offers three bay shed/workshop and an additional bay located at the rear.
Positioned on the Namoi River this property also offers one dam, a 14 megalitre Upper Namoi Regulated water licence and town water.
