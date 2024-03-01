Country living with magnificent elevated views and town conveniences on tap

4 beds | 2 bath | 2 car
For those seeking country living with conveniences on your doorstep, this elevated acreage with magnificent views over Dungowan Valley has it all - rural lifestyle, fresh air, room to roam and great natural landscapes.
The current owner has lived here for over 60 years and now offers this wonderful 230 acres for sale for the next generation to take over.
The comfortable three bedroom brick veneer family home is 20 years old and was built with comfort and convenience at its principal core. The three bedrooms are large and all have two built-in robes.
The kitchen has plenty of bench area, as well as modern appliances such as electric hotplates, electric wall oven, range hood, dishwasher and a large area where even the biggest fridge will fit.
Central to the home is a large office which looks out to the courtyard.
From the open plan living/dining and the kitchen area you have the most jaw dropping views of the Dungowan Valley.
Attached to the house is a double carport with second bathroom available featuring a shower, vanity and toilet. A great idea if you need to dust off' before going inside.
The house runs on rainwater. There are two bores on the property. The equipped bore is operated pumpjack style with a Lister diesel motor. The bore is 170 feet deep. A central spring flows into a ground tank near the bore. The spring has never gone dry. There are an additional three earth dams available.
The large machinery shed is steel framed with a corrugated iron exterior. At one end there is a lockable workshop. The workshop has electricity connected and there is good overhead lighting.
The property is subdivided into 10 paddocks. The boundary is fenced and the majority of the internal fences have electric capabilities. Approximately 70% is arable and clearing over the years has been selective and well considered. All paddocks have water and troughs.
The cattle yards are centrally located and truck access to the yards in not a problem. Water at the yards offers the perfect opportunity for induction of stock prior to their release out to the property.
Aurecon has identified part of the property for a preliminary study corridor for transmission lines. The purchaser should rely on their own enquiries regarding this preliminary study corridor.
The village of Dungowan is a couple of minutes drive away and has has a primary school, tennis club and a great recreation ground home to the Dungowan Cowboys Rugby League Club.
Dungowan is fast becoming a desirable destination for fabulous food.
The only decision you have to make is to turn left towards Dungowan Station, turn right for the Dungowan Hotel. The City of Tamworth is roughly 25km drive away.
