'It's been one of my dreams for a while now': Lacey ropes her way to the US

Lacey Hutton is on the countdown to living out one of her dreams.
In late June the Kootingal cowgirl will represent Australia at the 2024 National Junior High Finals Rodeo in Des Moines in Iowa.
"I'm so excited, it's been one of my dreams for a while now," the teenager said.
A path that "all the world champions" have taken, she's also heard tales from her cousins Bianca and Jade Tribe about their experiences.
It won't though be the first time the 12-year-old has been to the US.
She has travelled over there a couple of times with her family, and has even attended the pinnacle event for the sport - the National Finals in Las Vegas.
To compete there one day is the ultimate dream.
"Everyone dreams of running down the alley at Thomas and Mack (the centre where the finals are held)," Hutton said.
She will have a busy time after qualifying in the barrel racing, breakaway roping and goat tying.
"Hopefully they split the events up," she said with a laugh.
"But it'll be really fun."
In Year 7 at Calrossy, she's been around rodeo all of her life with her father, Lance, and mother, Cathrina both former national champions. Very much a family affair, her uncle and aunt, Casey and Shona Tribe (Shona is her mum's sister), and cousins are also prominent figures on the circuit.
"I had a miniature pony called Scoobie and he really set everything off for me," Hutton recalled.
Barrel racing has so far been what she has leaned more towards, but recently she has been getting a bit more into the roping.
She couldn't wish for a much better teacher in the art of roping with her dad a six-time ABCRA team roping heeler champion. Her mum is also a multiple title champion, her success coming predominantly in barrel racing.
Naturally they have been a huge influence on her career.
"It's really great to have that support there," Lacey said.
Both also still compete, and most afternoons the three will ride and work their numerous horses together.
The bond between horse and rider is a special, and important, one, and Hutton emanates affection for her four-legged friends.
The one she has probably had the longest association with is Smartys Mochachino, or "Mocha" as he's better known.
Originally purchased as a heeling horse for her dad, she initially 'borrowed' him for a barrel racing school that was on.
At the time she didn't have a horse and he was "one of the quietest" ones they had.
But the two "hit it off", so she kind of inherited him.
She does still compete on him.
At the other end of the spectrum is Tyrone Magic By The Bay, or "Sid" for short.
One of her "younger horses", one of her goals for this year is to really get him going.
Placing fifth for the average on him at the ABCRA National Finals in late January, she said it was "really rewarding" to see him go well.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.