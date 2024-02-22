How you can tune in when Walcha hosts Women's World Sand Greens Championships

The country will be watching - literally - when Walcha hosts the inaugural Women's World Sand Greens Championships in April.
The tournament, to be held on April 9-10, 2024, was on Thursday announced as one of six Golf NSW championships to be broadcast exclusively on Seven's digital streaming platform, 7plus as part of a "ground-breaking" partnership between the golf organisation, the Sports Entertainment Network (SEN) and Seven Network.
"The agreement marks a significant milestone in the sport's growth and allows Golf NSW to showcase the game's brightest talent to a greater audience across Australia," the media release from the governing body read.
The list of tournaments, which are all either sanctioned by the Ladies European Tour (LET), the Women's PGA of Australasia (WPGA) or Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia, also includes the Women's NSW Open, Australian Women's Classic at Bonville, the Men's World Sandgreen Championships, NSW Senior Open and NSW Open.
The NSW Open, Women's NSW Open and Australian Women's Classic have previously been broadcast through SEN's broadcast production arm, Rainmaker, who will be providing the live coverage.
The agreement covers the final round of the sand green championships on April 10.
Chief Operating Officer at Golf NSW, Graeme Phillipson said the organisation was delighted to join forces with SEN and the Seven Network.
"The sport is experiencing an unprecedented period of growth, and interest is growing," he said.
"This agreement will assist us in showcasing our great game to a larger audience than it has for quite some time, and with cutting-edge production, we believe the viewer experience will be unmatched."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.