Man facing charges of filming teen girl has bail bid refused

A MAN more than double the age of his alleged victim has been refused bail after he was accused of filming intimate videos without the teen girl's consent.
The 38-year-old West Tamworth man appeared in Tamworth Local Court via video link from custody when he was ordered to stay behind bars until his next court date.
The 38-year-old man cannot be named to protect the identity of his alleged victim, a then 16-year-old girl.
The West Tamworth man's defence solicitor told the court the 38-year-old was in a "consensual sexual relationship" with the teenage girl and had nothing on his criminal record.
"He's not a predatory paedophile, he's not preyed upon any young person," the solicitor said.
"It's not a simple matter."
The 38-year-old is accused of two counts of intentionally recording an intimate video of the girl and being reckless as to whether she consented; and two charges of intentionally transmitting child abuse material depicting the 16-year-old girl engaging in sexual intercourse.
It's alleged the offences occurred between December 2023 and January 2024 in Hillvue and Calala. The 38-year-old was arrested and charged on January 21, 2024.
The court heard the man had already been granted strict bail, but had allegedly breached the conditions.
The man's solicitor made an application to have the 38-year-old released from custody and offered up a number of strict conditions.
He said the 38-year-old would agree to report to police three days-a-week and keep off social media.
Police prosecutor Sergeant John Brissett opposed the bail application and said there were concerns of endangering and interfering with the complainant.
"These are very serious matters," Sergeant Brissett told the court.
"He was lucky to get bail in the first place."
Magistrate Julie Soars said she was concerned about the 38-year-old potentially "interfering with a vulnerable witness" and refused him bail.
She ordered police to start compiling a brief of evidence and adjourned the matter until April.
