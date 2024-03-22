The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/Community/Community News
Our People

Youth worker Brad Sutherland inspires a new generation of advocacy

Jonathan Hawes
By Jonathan Hawes
March 23 2024 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Recently-retired youth worker Brad Sutherland is well-known in his community as a tireless supporter and father figure for kids from troubled backgrounds. Picture by Peter Hardin
Recently-retired youth worker Brad Sutherland is well-known in his community as a tireless supporter and father figure for kids from troubled backgrounds. Picture by Peter Hardin

If you live in Coledale, there's a good chance you recognise Brad Sutherland.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathan Hawes

Jonathan Hawes

Journalist

Originally from Austin, TX. "I wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could!" Jonathan covers a little bit of everything, but his main priorities are Tamworth Regional Council, Business, and Property. Send story tips to Jonathan via jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Community News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.