From a Vice Regal visit to a 50th wedding anniversary: what did you miss?

Tamworth played host to the NSW Governor, Margaret Beasley, on Thursday, February 22, during a trip in which she met with representatives from Tamworth Regional Council.
The visit also included a stop at the Country Music Hall of Fame, a catch up with local State Emergency Services personnel, along with staff and students at Bullimbal Shool and Oxley High School.
Walcha residents are cautiously optimistic following news on Tuesday, February 20, Origin Energy has bought Walcha Energy. Locals are hoping the change may herald much wider community consultation on projects, such as the Ruby Hills Windfarm.
The Leader sat down with key staff from HealthWISE in Tamworth to discuss the recently released parliamentary inquiry on community mental health care in NSW. It seems, as is usually the case, a lack of staff and uncertainty around funding remain the major challenges faced by healthcare providers in the New England region.
Bush poet, Mark 'Bushie' Thompson, dropped by to update us on his search to find his swag and belonging which were stolen from the Riverside campground during his 45th visit to the Tamworth Country Music Festival in January.
Bushie is determined to find his swag, and reports the police have video footage of a white ute leaving the campground with his gear in sight on the back.
Finally, we celebrated Manilla couple Thomas and Vicki Cocking who shared their secrets to a happy marriage, after recently marking their 50th wedding anniversary.
