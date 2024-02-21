A Kootingal Moonbi medal haul and PBs across the board: 'It was brilliant'

Upon arriving at the Country Championships late last week, Kootingal Moonbi Swimming Club coach Graham Johnstone had high hopes for his swimmers.
But they were not unreasonable. Johnstone knew that among their cohort of seven kids, there was enough talent to make a real impact at the event - despite the roughly 1,200 other swimmers in attendance.
And they did not disappoint.
Ruby Rule and Thomas McDougall were the standouts with two gold medals and two silvers for the former and a gold medal for the latter.
Every swimmer, however, managed at least one new personal best and handled the pressure of a high-level event at SOPAC with aplomb.
"It was a great weekend, I couldn't have been more happy. It was brilliant," Johnstone said.
"I had high expectations, but they lived up to them. That's for sure."
Having previously described Rule to the Leader as "a natural" swimmer, Johnstone said she was the favourite in the breaststroke going into the weekend.
Though she had competed in Sydney before, the coach had "never seen her more nervous".
She pushed those nerves aside and still produced great performances, which Johnstone attributed to her "great attitude".
As for McDougall, in addition to his gold medal in the 100 metre butterfly, he also produced seven PBs from seven swims - a remarkable feat of consistency.
It was that kind of improvement, Johnstone said, which bodes well for the club as they head into the some of the biggest events of the year.
"We've got the Speedo Sprint finals in two weeks, then ... club championships and after that we've got junior state," he said.
"Plus all the school swimming, so it's a real busy time for them to finish the summer season. They're pretty much in their prime now, it's just about fine-tuning them."
In addition to learning how to swim under the pressure of a big meet, the kids were also gleaned some valuable lessons about competing over the course of several days.
At smaller meets, swimmers often need to fit several swims into one day and thus stay consistently active.
The bigger, longer meets can often be more tiring, however, as they must learn how to warm up and cool down properly, and need to stay alert for races spaced out over a weekend.
"Thomas had his IM on Friday night at a quarter to eight, then had his 200 'fly at 10 to eight on Saturday morning," Johnstone said.
"Then Ruby had her freestyle at half past five on Sunday when we're getting ready to go home ... it was crazy. It's a good thing for the sport, but they're massive long days."
