Sydney Dance Company brings 'Ascent' to Tamworth

The 2024 season is well underway and each week there is something wonderful to experience with Entertainment Venues. So lets looks at the next two shows we have coming up as well as something very exciting coming to the Capitol Theatre in April.
Ascent is an inspired triple bill of innovative dance. Featuring Antony Hamilton's Helpmann Award-winning Forever Ever and two new works - I Am-ness by Artistic Director Rafael Bonachela and The Shell, A Ghost, The Host & The Lyrebird by renowned international choreographer Marina Mascarell.
Brimming with physicality, Ascent tempers contemporary classical with futuristic experimentation. Brought to life by Sydney Dance Company's superb ensemble, this is a creative union that is forceful, sumptuous and dizzying.
We are thrilled to welcome back Sydney Dance Company to Tamworth and to the Capitol Theatre.
Only at the Capitol Theatre for one night - Saturday, February 24 at 7:30pm.
Dust off your flares and warm up your vocal chords - Bjorn Again brings ABBA's timeless hits back to the stage in a sing-along, dance-along extravaganza.
Bjorn Again are "one of the most entertaining rock shows in the world" (Time Out, New York) and will play all the biggest ABBA hits including Waterloo, Gimme!
Gimme! Gimme!, Mamma Mia, Dancing Queen and many more! You will certainly have an unforgettable night with all the glitzy 70's costumes, Swenglish banter and hilarious stage antics.
So what are you waiting for? Send out an SOS to gather your friends and RING RING to book tickets. At the Tamworth Town Hall Saturday, March 2 at 8pm.
Damien Leith & Darren Coggan
Two of Australia's most applauded performers are back on stage and in good company, as they celebrate the songs that shook the world, by artists that changed it.
Individually, audiences have been on their feet across the globe on every occasion for their critically acclaimed portraits of Roy Orbison, Cat Stevens, Elvis Presley, John Denver and The Beatles. Now, together in one grade concert, Darren and Damien re-live the songs that the whole world sang along with. This duo will be accompanied by the lush sounds of 'A Good Company of Strings Quartet'.
This two hour show is filled back to back with the songs that made music history - Pretty Woman, Hey Jude, Father and Son, Halleluiah, Rhinestone Cowboy and many many more.
This will be a fantastic walk down memory lane at the Capitol Theatre Saturday, April 6 at 8pm.
