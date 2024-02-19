The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Barnaby quits grog for Lent as second Nats MP in strife

By Tess Ikonomou
February 20 2024 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former deputy prime minister Barnaby Joyce has vowed to quit drinking during Lent. (Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS)
Former deputy prime minister Barnaby Joyce has vowed to quit drinking during Lent. (Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS)

Barnaby Joyce will give up alcohol for Lent after being embroiled in a public drunkenness scandal, as another Nationals MP attracts attention for drinking on the job.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.