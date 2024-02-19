Batten down the hatches, we could be in for a bumpy afternoon

A SEVERE thunderstorm warning has been issued for areas including Inverell, Armidale and Tamworth.
Heavy rain, hailstones and high winds are forecast as a series of slow-moving troughs roll across much of the region.
The warning remains current from 2pm on Monday, February 29.
The Bureau of Meteorology has also warned of possible flash flooding and issued an advice warning to residents, with no immediate threat as of 3pm Monday.
Armidale bore the brunt of a storm on Sunday, February 18 when 56 millimetres fell across the city between 6.30pm and 11.30pm.
That amounted to just under half of the city's monthly rainfall in just five hours.
The State Emergency Service has warned residents to move their vehicles under cover and away from trees, keep clear of creek and storm drains, avoid using the phone during any storm and phone 132 500 in an emergency.
NSW SES assistant commissioner Sean Kearns said there was potential for isolated heavy falls of 50 to 100 millimetres in some parts.
"The NSW SES has prepositioned personnel throughout the region, and we are well-resourced to respond to any calls for assistance," assistant commissioner Kearns said.
"We currently have advice warnings in place for heavy rainfall, which brings with it the risk of flash flooding.
"I would encourage the public to follow the advice of emergency service personnel on the ground and not to drive through floodwater."
Storms and showers are also predicted for Tamworth throughout the week, with up to 25 millimetres of rain possibly falling on Friday.
Glen Innes, Tenterfield, Inverell and Moree are also forecast to experience showers up to Friday, with rain lingering into the weekend.
