Tamworth's Junior Chamber members combine good food, wine and networking

The Tamworth Junior Chamber hosted a long lunch experience at Tangaratta Vineyards on Saturday, February 17, which was well supported by the district's young professionals, accompanied by their family, friends and colleagues.
Just as the Junior Chamber's 2023 Progressive Dinner in Tamworth did, the Vines and Dines Long Table provided participants with the chance to network over food and drinks while celebrating the season as they combined the finest flavours, live melodies and lots of opportunities to mingle with their local community.
A number of the Junior Chamber members have joined the Tamworth Business Chamber in recent months, providing the latter with a strong link to younger, up-and-coming businesses and entrepreneurs.
Diners were met in Tamworth, and transported by bus to the Vines and Dines Long Table location, at Tangaratta Vineyard, just west of the country music capital to be greeted with a drink upon entry, before sitting down to a three-course gourmet meal, alongside a selection of table wines during the long table luncheon.
Aside from the vineyard vibes and culinary delights, guests were treated to lots of surprises, including lucky door prizes from local businesses.
At the conclusion of the luncheon, guests were transported back to Tamworth.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.