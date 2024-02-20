The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/Community/Community News
Photos

Tamworth's Junior Chamber members combine good food, wine and networking

February 20 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Vines and Dines Long Table Lunch, hosted by the Junior Chamber at Tangaratta Vineyards, provided the ideal chance to enjoy great food and wine, good company while networking and building local business connections. Picture by Gareth Gardner

The Tamworth Junior Chamber hosted a long lunch experience at Tangaratta Vineyards on Saturday, February 17, which was well supported by the district's young professionals, accompanied by their family, friends and colleagues.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Community News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.