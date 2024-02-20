'It was good for them': Scully Park swimmers eye bigger and better goals

When the 360 Scully Park swimming club sent their historic cohort of eight kids to the Country Championships in Sydney over the weekend, they were excited.
The small club had never before had so many compete at the event, and many of the swimmers who attended did so for the first time.
As such, coach Kate Bolte said they swam "really well" over the course of the weekend, but her focus was on what they took away from outside the pool.
"They had to learn a new routine for their swimming down there," she said.
"They had to self-marshal, they had to know when to be up on the blocks, or their heat, their lane, they had to be accountable for it because their parents weren't on top of them like in a little carnival.
"It was good for them to be more independent."
And while there were finals made, many personal bests notched, and highlights recorded, Bolte said that many of the kids simply wanted to "swim fast".
There was, however, one standout performance that will stick in the coach's mind.
"Blair Bartlett is very close to a state time for her 200 breaststroke," Bolte said.
"She swam an eight-second PB, and did a 3:18.10. The state time she just needs under 3:18.
"I wasn't expecting her to get close to a state time because she needed to take eight seconds off ... I knew she had it in her, but she's just starting to learn how to race."
Most importantly, the event instilled hunger in the kids who attended to go out and compete more.
With a bevvy of representative events upcoming, there are ample opportunities for them to keep improving their times before the season is over.
"It gave them a little bit more motivation to compete at those high-level events," Bolte said.
"The junior state championships are coming up in March, and a couple of them are really motivated to get some times for that ... I feel like they left the Country Championships thinking 'That was great, I really want to swim at more of these events'."
