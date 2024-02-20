The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'It was good for them': Scully Park swimmers eye bigger and better goals

By Zac Lowe
February 20 2024 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The biggest 360 Scully Park squad ever to attend the Country Championships took a lot away from the event. Picture by 360 Scully Park Swimming Club.
The biggest 360 Scully Park squad ever to attend the Country Championships took a lot away from the event. Picture by 360 Scully Park Swimming Club.

When the 360 Scully Park swimming club sent their historic cohort of eight kids to the Country Championships in Sydney over the weekend, they were excited.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.