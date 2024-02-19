Motorcyclist dies on route to hospital after bike slams into tree

A MAN has died after the motorcycle he was riding ran off the road and crashed into a tree.
Emergency services were called to Old Stannifer Road at Gilgai, about 10 kilometres south of Inverell, on Sunday, February 18, 2024 following reports a rider had been critically injured in a single-vehicle crash.
When crews arrived at the scene just after 6:30pm, they were told the male motorcycle rider had been found by other riders in the area.
Initial inquiries into the accident indicate the man left the road before crashing into a tree.
He was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics before being transported to Inverell Airport.
Tragically, the male motorcycle rider died from injuries sustained during the crash while being transferred to the John Hunter Hospital.
Inquiries are underway to formally identify the man.
A report will be prepared for the Coroner.
The motorcycle accident marks the sixth fatality on the region's road in the recent weeks, after crashes near Gunnedah, Tambar Springs, and Armidale.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.