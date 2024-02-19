Stolen smart phone tracks down luxury car thief

A man who stole a luxury car before using a stolen Mastercard to spend-up on vapes will be sentenced in the district court.
Tamworth man Dremayne Turnbull pleaded guilty to the March, 2023, crime spree when he faced Newcastle Local Court on Wednesday.
According to a statement of agreed facts, Turnbull was part of a group who broke into two Newcastle homes while the occupants were sleeping.
The facts said they first broke into a home at North Lambton some time overnight on March 23 to 24 and stole keys to a Kia Seltos - but did not take the vehicle.
They were then spotted - wearing hoods, gloves and face masks - in the backyard of a house on Stevenson Avenue at Mayfield West by a resident whose security system alerted him to their presence.
They then went into a home on Rembrandt Drive at Merewether and stole a gold bracelet worth $7500, a Mimco purse containing $750 cash, and several Apple products.
They left the scene in a Mercedes Benz belonging to the residents.
A few hours later, Turnbull used a Mastercard he stole from the Merewether house to buy $100 worth of vapes from a Jesmond tobacconist.
Police arrested him at Waratah West later that day, after one of the Merewether victims tracked her stolen iPhone.
Turnbull will face Newcastle District Court on March 7 for a sentence date.
