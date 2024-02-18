'It feels amazing': McCulloch bounces back in spectacular KO style

The turned out that the "momentum killer" was, in fact, a mere blip in a career that remains very much on the ascent.
At the Arena Sports Club in Sydney, Josh McCulloch responded to his first loss as a professional by stopping highly touted Thai fighter Mahamongkol.
The southpaw was counted out in the fourth round of the scheduled five-round bout, following a sustained leg assault by the Tamworth bank employee.
"To be able to go in there and do my thing and make a statement like that, it feels amazing," McCulloch said, adding that while he targeted the Thai's right leg the entire fight, he also "boxed him really good, with a lot of good body shots".
It was the eighth win of the 23-year-old's nine-fight pro career, with seven of those wins coming via stoppage.
Already ranked among the WBC's top 20 lightweights (61.2 kilograms) in the world, the Thai lopper fought Mahamongkol at his preferred weight class - super featherweight (58.9kg).
"It's definitely one of the biggest names of my career that I've come up against," McCulloch said while while driving back to Tamworth on Sunday morning with his fiancee, Tessi Walters, and his mother, Janet Ryan.
"You know, a young Thai in his prime - hungry, wanting to prove he's a name in Australia.
"There were people who made prediction videos, saying his experience would be too much for me, his timing is gonna be too good."
After disposing of Mahamongkol, McCulloch hopes to also find himself ranked among the WBC's top 20 super featherweights in the world - with him now intent on continuing his career in the division.
He said he spoke to Michael Green of 1774 Muaythai Promotions after Saturday's contest [it was a 1774 event], and the promoter knew that he wanted to stay at 58.9kg.
McCulloch said his next goal was to win a WBC international belt, and then fight for a world title. He wants his next opponent to be truly world class.
"The good old saying, to be the best you've gotta beat the best," the Tamworth High alumnus said. "And I'm looking to fight the best in the world to have my name up there as the best in the world."
