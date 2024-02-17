Sundays are fun days, for projects or whatever

I love my Sundays.
Here's why.
I wake up, knowing the house has generally been cleaned the day before; the lawn has generally been mowed to within an inch of its life (have a look at those edges); and the washing has been hung out to dry.
In other words, the chores that need to be done, have been, generally.
That leaves me with a day to do absolutely nothing.
The problem is, I find it really hard to 'do nothing'.
So, and I think I inherited this trait from my dad, I make little projects for myself.
And I say 'little' now because the last time I decided on a 'project' I ended up painting my house. No easy feat, let me tell you!
Now, I do up old pieces of furniture. Things I pick up off the side of the road, unloved pieces of history, that I can bring back to their former glory. Something to appreciate.
I think it's a real shame to see so much being thrown out these days.
Chairs that are - in someone's mind anyway - passed their used by date.
My house is a bit of an eclectic mix. And I like it that way. I like that it's not all the same colour, or shape, or feel.
A bit like my Sundays.
On that note, hope you have a good one. Take it easy.
Fiona Ferguson, The Northern Daily Leader editor
