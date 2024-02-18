Tamworth pays tribute to the very talented Jennie Heaton

More than 200 former students, friends and fans gathered at Tamworth town hall on Saturday, February 17, for a memorial concert to celebrate the life and work of former local entertainer and teacher extraordinaire Jennie Heaton.
Billed as the Soiree of the Year, the event was exactly as the title suggested, with former students - both local and international - contributing to a packed program of entertainment, which paid tribute to Mrs Heaton's ability to nurture talent.
Mrs Heaton's life-long friend and Tamworth theatrical stalwart, actor, singer, director, and producer Bill Gleeson was emcee for the afternoon and the event was produced by Mrs Heaton's daughter, Kirsten Corin.
The Capitol Theatre's audience development and marketing coordinator, former Jennie Heaton student and Tamworth "leading lady" Ann Walsh said the soiree received messages from many of Jennie's ex-students and also featured their performances.
She said a highlight of the soiree was a musical piece created by founder and principal of the London Contemporary School of Piano, Tom Donald, to accompany a memorial presentation celebrating Mrs Heaton's life.
"This was a day for people to get together and remember Jennie, a reunion as such," Mrs Walsh said.
"We had people come from New Zealand, Sydney and Brisbane, and those who could not be present, provided messages and performances by video."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.