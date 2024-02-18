The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/Community/Community News
Photos

Tamworth pays tribute to the very talented Jennie Heaton

February 18 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pictures by Gareth Gardner

More than 200 former students, friends and fans gathered at Tamworth town hall on Saturday, February 17, for a memorial concert to celebrate the life and work of former local entertainer and teacher extraordinaire Jennie Heaton.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Community News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.