Dark days of Sandakan death marches remembered

More than 50 people have gathered to commemorate the 82nd anniversary of the Fall of Singapore, and Sandakan Death Marches.
Tamworth RSL Sub Branch President David Howells said the weather held out nicely for the service on Thursday, February 15.
The Sandakan Death Marches were a series of forced marches in Borneo from Sandakan to Ranau, from January to September 1945, and resulting in the deaths of 2434 Allied prisoners of war held captive by the Japanese.
"As they were falling they were executed by the Japanese guards," Mr Howells said.
Just six Australians survived, all of whom escaped.
Mr Howells said it is widely considered the single worst atrocity suffered by Australian servicemen during the Second World War.
"I think it reminds us of how futile war is and it's important that we remember it, so that we don't forget those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our country and our freedoms," he told the Leader.
Mr Howells thanked Tamworth Regional Council for the upkeep of the memorial.
