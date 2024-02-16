Break-in sparks renewed push for more boots on ground

Rising crime has sparked calls for more boots on the ground in Gunnedah.
Tamworth MP Kevin Anderson is calling for more police to be permanently stationed in the town.
"I was deeply disturbed by an incident that occurred during a recent break and enter in Gunnedah and have since met with Police and community leaders to look at what further could be done to keep our community safe," Mr Anderson said.
"Our police work extraordinarily hard, but they need extra support. Gunnedah needs more police on the ground and that's why I'm backing the local Police Association's strength in numbers campaign."
Mr Anderson said he looks forward to working with the Police Association and "we need to be at the top of the list when it comes to increasing police numbers".
"The community have been calling for more police to be permanently stationed in Gunnedah and the government needs to listen," he said.
Mr Anderson said he has previously raised the issue with the police minister and will continue to fight for more police for Gunnedah.
He said he's "incredibly frustrated" that the good work of the police to keep on top of crime, through targeted actions like Operation Mongoose has been "undone by recent break and enters".
"Local residents are the eyes and ears of the community and the message from police is clear," he said.
"Do everything possible to secure your premises and report any suspicious behaviour.
"Anything that doesn't look right, regardless of the time of day or night, contact the police and help them help us."
To report a crime, contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or visit https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au/
If you need urgent help from the police, call 000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.