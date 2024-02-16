Stop the rot: MP calls for transmission line rethink

We are well and truly into 2024 with all hands-on deck in local businesses and offices.
For us in the NSW Parliament, we also returned last week, and the NSW Nationals have been taking up the issues that matter most for our region like the cost of living, our roads, education, and health.
This week has also been incredibly productive as I've travelled to every local government area of the Tamworth electorate to hear from our mayors and the community about the issues facing them right now.
Roads remain a priority right across the region with the trickle of funding coming from the state Labor Government just not enough to keep the regions roads up to scratch.
Our neighbour to the north Upper Hunter MP Dave Layzell was recently promoted to the Shadow Minister for Regional Roads and Transport and he'll be chomping at the bit to hold the government to account on their roads spending.
I'm keen to see two major road projects in our region progress and progress quickly.
Goonoo Goonoo Road and Port Stephens Cutting have been funded for some time now. It's time to get the shovels in the ground and get these projects underway as soon as possible.
I also travelled to Gunnedah this week to hear from the local community following a disturbing recent spate of break and enters. The police have been doing an outstanding job keeping the community safe, particularly over the past few months.
I'm incredibly frustrated that their good actions have been undone by recent break ins and the police and the community are telling me they need more boots on the ground to tackle the issue.
I'm backing them, renewing my calls for more police in Gunnedah. I've written to and met with the police minister on this issue previously and I'll be back at it knocking on her door for more police.
Finally, it was good to travel to Dungowan recently to visit farmers affected by the proposed transmission lines running through the area. I called for these lines to be shifted off private land and onto public land some time ago.
My visit to the area reaffirms my belief that this must happen so as not to impede on existing farming operations. Last week I took that fight to parliament publicly calling on the minister to put a stop to the pain and angst caused by the proposed route.
