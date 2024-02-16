'Wasn't a good look': fines and suspensions meted out after Goats, OVA finals incident

Heavy fines and suspensions have been handed out over an incident that followed last year's preliminary final between bitter rivals Oxley Vale Attunga and Moore Creek.
The four suspensions relate to breaches of Football Australia's code of conduct and ethics, and spectator code of behaviour.
Veteran OVA player Ryan Searl was suspended for seven matches and veteran Moore Creek player Dean Hoy, who was also the Goats' first-grade co-coach last season, was suspended for six matches.
Mountain Goat Alex Jeans received a four-match ban and prominent Mushie Will Menz was rubbed out for two matches.
Meanwhile, the Goats were fined $3000, of which $2000 was suspended for 12 months. Mushies were fined $2000, of which $1000 was suspended for 12 months.
The preliminary final - which OVA won 3-0 - took place at Johnson Field on September 16.
So, I think we were pretty disappointed by what occurred.- Sam Higgins
Sam Higgins, OVA committee member and first-grade captain, said the incident did not involve "any of the active players on that day".
However, he admitted that it "wasn't a good look" for OVA "by any means", adding: "So, I think we were pretty disappointed by what occurred.
"We're very accepting of both the suspensions and the fines. And internally we've tried to deal with that to correct what went on, and [will] try and ensure in the future that it won't happen again."
Commenting on the bad blood between the two clubs, Higgins said that what happened after the preliminary final was a "case of just that competitive fire probably spilling over a little bit".
"We, as a playing group, tried really really hard to just focus on the playing aspect of it." He added: "Unfortunately, things spill over off the field.
"And then it gives us a bad look on what should of been a really positive performance and a great outcome."
A Northern NSW Football spokesman said the governing body "will not comment on the incident directly" as it was referred to its independent disciplinary chairman and committee.
The spokesman said "neither club appealed the decisions".
Moore Creek were contacted for comment.
Ahead of the preliminary final, Hoy said OVA's remarkable 49-game unbeaten run in the Premier League had been built on a distortion because they had lost games outside of the Premier League during that period.
