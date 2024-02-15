Teen charged with punching police during search of home

A police officer has allegedly been punched in the face, and another pushed up against a wall during a search of a Gunnedah property.
About 7.20pm Wednesday, February 14, officers attached to Oxley Police District executed a search warrant at a home in Gunnedah, and seized cannabis and weapons.
A 15-year-old boy allegedly pushed a police officer into a wall before fleeing into a nearby room.
Another officer was allegedly punched in the face during a struggle with the boy, that followed.
The teenager was subsequently arrested to be taken to Gunnedah Police Station.
But when police stopped the vehicle on route to check the boy's welfare, it's alleged he escaped and ran from police.
Following a short foot pursuit, the boy was re-arrested and taken back to the police truck when it's alleged he bit a police officer on the arm.
The 15-year-old has been charged with possess prohibited drug; two counts of assault police officer in execution of duty without actual bodily harm; assault police officer in execution of duty cause actual bodily harm; hinder or resist police officer in the execution of duty; prisoner escape from lawful custody; and breach of bail.
The boy was refused bail to appear at a children's court on Thursday, February 15.
The two police officers sustained minor injuries.
