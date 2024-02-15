'It's become who I am': the power and passion driving Bradley Ware

Bradley Ware is the type of person you want to root for, even if you don't know him.
The 27-year-old has a way about him that sits well with you. He said his son Noah, 5, was a lot like him: "He's shy, but he's very quirky in his own way."
Not being there for Noah is Ware's greatest fear. Tragically, his daughter died suddenly five years ago.
The Tamworthian believes he has "changed a lot" since working as a dishwasher a decade ago. For the past eight years he has operated commercial cleaning business Ace 1 Cleaning.
"I've grown significantly," he said. "Obviously having my own children and my own business, you have to grow up quick when those things come around."
The McCarthy Catholic College alumnus hated the dishwasher gig. But he loves muay thai, despite a series of losses.
His latest loss occurred at the St Mary's Band Club in Western Sydney on Saturday, February 10. The referee stopped the contest in round one after Ware was knocked down a second time.
He was left concussed, a first for him in a bout. And after four ring battles, he is still chasing his first victory.
"I really just wanna keep going; it's something that I love doing," he said of fighting.
"I get a sense of purpose every time I'm in the ring. I just wanna keep going, doing what I love. Like, it's sort of become who I am."
Ware regards his willpower - his "determination to keep going" - as his greatest asset, while he wants to be remembered as "a strong, caring bloke that's always there" for people in his life.
"Just uplift the people that are around me - be an inspiration to them," he also said, when asked what single thing would improve the quality of his life.
