'We can't relax at all': Redbacks on guard for make-or-break Souths clash

2023/24 has, by his own lofty standards, been a relatively quiet season for Brendan Rixon.
The North Tamworth Redbacks captain has spent two decades carving out a reputation as one of the best batters in the local cricket competition. But prior to last weekend, he had only scored 93 runs at an average of 15.5.
So, when he snapped his run of low scores on Saturday with 85 against Old Boys, it is natural to assume he was pleased.
In reality, that was not the case.
"I probably let the guys down," Rixon said of his innings.
He was dismissed when the Redbacks needed 35 runs to overhaul Old Boys' total of 8-234 declared. Instead, North Tamworth folded to fall three runs short in the last over.
It was an agonising defeat that Rixon said left the team "disappointed with the way we didn't finish that game last week".
If there is a silver lining to be found, he hopes it will serve as powerful motivation for the side to come out against Souths at Riverside 1 on Saturday and play to their potential.
"Hopefully it makes us a bit hungry," Rixon said.
"The performance we put forward was good, but we didn't get the result ... we can learn and get better, and hopefully we'll do that this weekend."
But they will have to do so without their highly-experienced leader. Rixon will miss the first day of their two-day fixture with a personal commitment, with Harry Lewington to step into the role once again.
The teenager led the Redbacks with aplomb for a portion of their T20 campaign, and Rixon has no qualms about giving him the reins in the longest format.
"It's really exciting," he said.
"He did a great job in the couple of games he led in the T20s, so he gets another opportunity."
They will also welcome back Devon Hamley, who missed last week's game with a hamstring injury. And although his presence will strengthen the bowling lineup, Rixon said the leadership will "lighten his workload a little bit" to ensure he recovers properly.
Against Souths, Rixon knows the side will need every advantage they can get.
The men in blue were knocked off their perch atop the first grade ladder last Saturday after losing by an innings to Tamworth City United.
In light of that result, Rixon is sure they will come out with a point to prove this weekend, especially with just two rounds of the season remaining.
"We really need to be on our game, because they'll be hurting a little bit after being beaten pretty comprehensively by City," he said.
"We can't relax at all, that's for sure."
