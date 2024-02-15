'Crunch time': Thai champion stands between McCulloch and 'possible world title shot'

This is what opportunity looks like - and his name is Mahamongkol.
On Saturday night, February 17, in Sydney, Josh McCulloch will face the reigning Thai super featherweight champion in a five round contest that has been described as the toughest test of the rising muay thai star's career.
Michael Green - the promoter of the 1774 Muaythai Series card at the Arena Sports Club in Yagoona - said a win over Mahamongkol could propel the Tamworthian into the top 10 of the WBC's lightweight world rankings and potentially position him for a world title shot.
This is what opportunity looks like - and "this is obviously his biggest challenge", Green said.
"And if Josh can win this fight, especially in spectacular fashion ... I dare say his next fight is gonna be maybe a WBC title fight," he added.
Green believes the 23-year-old, a revelation since turning pro two years ago, "is one or two fights away from really claiming his stake as one of the best fighters in his division."
This will be McCulloch's first pro fight at his preferred weight, 58.9 kilograms. He had been campaigning at 61.2kg so he could get opponents, and that is the division where he is currently ranked No. 18 in the world by the WBC.
"If you ask me how he [Fahsatan] won the fight, I still don't actually know," Green said. "He just did enough to make Josh uncomfortable."
The promoter added: "In the scheme of things, Josh's other opponents haven't been anywhere near the level of this guy [Mahamongkol].
"So it is Josh's biggest challenge to date. But it's one that's gonna test where he's at in regards to his ranking and everything.
"If he can win this fight, then his next opponent is gonna be a real world-class opponent."
Green continued: "If for some reason he doesn't win, then it's not the end of the world. We'll just find him the right opponent next to build him back up and keep him on track."
Mahamongkol is based in Torquay, where he is a guest trainer at Bones MMA. He will return to Thailand after Saturday's bout.
"It's brave," Green said of McCulloch being matched against such a formidable opponent, but added that there were "no easy fights" for him any more.
"He's already knocked out the sort of testing opponents that we had for him ... and, obviously, now is crunch time for the young fella."
