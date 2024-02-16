Two new exhibitions at Tamworth Regional Gallery

Tamworth Regional Gallery are pleased to present two new exhibitions being ARTEXPRESS 2024 and a very important exhibition by local Aboriginal artist and researcher Simon Munro.
In Simon's words:
"The exhibition 'Philosophies of the Anaiwan' currently showcased at the Tamworth Regional Gallery, is a significant platform for delving into the profound Anaiwan philosophy underpinning Aboriginal cultural practice through creative arts.
"The Anaiwan people, hailing from the New England Tablelands of NSW, Australia, hold a rich history of creative and cultural practices, including storytelling, painting, song, dance, wood carving, and weaving.
"As an exhibiting artist and cultural practitioner at the Tamworth Regional Art Gallery, 'Philosophies of the Anaiwan' contributes to this cultural tapestry, emphasising the importance of memory in conveying familial and land connections.
"In collaboration with the Tamworth Regional Art Gallery and with immense gratitude to the Wollotuka Institute at Newcastle University, the exhibition, part of a Ph.D. project, transcends oversimplified aesthetics, delving into the complexities of Anaiwan creative and cultural practices.
"Through collaboration with the Gallery, University, Family and Anaiwan Aboriginal Land Council, & 'Philosophies of the Anaiwan' aims to promote a more accurate and respectful representation of Anaiwan culture and creativity, challenging historical misrepresentations that have perpetuated harmful narratives and actions, ultimately impacting Aboriginal communities in Australia."
Featuring a selection of outstanding student artworks developed for the art-making component of the HSC examination in Visual Arts in 2023, ARTEXPRESS 2024 provides insight into students' creativity and the issues important to them.
The exhibition, located at the Tamworth Regional Gallery, encompasses a broad range of approaches and expressive forms, including ceramics, collection of works, designed objects, documented forms, drawing, graphic design, painting, photomedia, printmaking, sculpture, textiles and fibre, and time-based forms.
For many years ARTEXPRESS has been exhibited regularly at the Gallery, displaying bodies of work by students in NSW.
Presented in partnership with the NSW Department of Education, Arts Unit and the NSW Education Standards Authority (NESA) this exhibition opens to the public on Saturday, 24 February 2024.
