Flashback Friday | 2015

The year was 2015, and we sweltered through most of it.
This was a year in which of El Nino dominated our weather patterns and resulted in an extra-warm end to the year. Full-blown El Nino conditions developed by May 2015, and went on to be one of the strongest El Nino events of the 50 years leading up to 2015.
In April of the year, Tamworth council wanted to start talking about water use, as it began reviewing its eight-year-old drought management plan. Reacting to negative public comment on water restrictions during the drought, council opened the public consultation phase for the review.
With drought on everyone's mind, Tamworth council approved a project to sink new bores in the Taminda sports precinct in September 2015, and it was expected bores would be in place within three months.
Another test bore drilling was also under way in the Carter Street sports grounds, and at the time was already producing good flows.
Despite the dry, the year was not without storm activity. In August of that year, a lightning strike brought down a large ironbark tree in Tamworth Cemetery on Showground Road in Taminda, damaging a number of gravestones.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.