There's dance, there's drama, there's plenty to entertain

With the 2024 successfully under way after last weekend lets have a look at what else we have in store for the coming months!
Ascent is an inspired triple bill of innovative dance. Featuring Antony Hamilton's Helpmann Award-winning Forever & Ever and two new works - I Am-ness by Artistic Director Rafael Bonachela and The Shell, A Ghost, The Host & The Lyrebird by renowned international choreographer Marina Mascarell.
Brimming with physicality, Ascent tempers contemporary classical with futuristic experimentation. Brought to life by Sydney Dance Company's superb ensemble, this is a creative union that is forceful, sumptuous and dizzying.
We are thrilled to welcome back Sydney Dance Company to Tamworth and to the Capitol Theatre.
Only at the Capitol Theatre for one night - Saturday, February 24 at 7:30pm.
The Tamworth Dramatic Society is kicking off their 2024 season with a unique and hilarious cooking show comedy!
Isobel Lomax and Dolly Biddle are two 'mature' cable-tv cooking show hosts who have hated each other for over 30 years, ever since Larry Biddle dated one and married the other. When circumstances put them together on a TV show called The Kitchen Witches, the insults are flung harder than the food.
This "made in Tamworth' production is sure to be a fun night out full of laughter and cooking mayhem!
Join us on Friday, March 8 for our Gala Opening Night, in collaboration with Powerhouse Hotel Tamworth by Ridges and Zonta Club Tamworth - where a portion of all tickets sold on that night will be donated to Zonta Club Tamworth.
This is sure to be a fun night out full of laughter and cooking mayhem! At the Capitol Theatre Friday, March 8 to Saturday 16 March.
Yuldea awakens the earth and sky worlds to tell the story of the Anangu people of the Great Victorian Dessert.
This major new work by Bangarra Dance Theatre explores the moment traditional life collided with the industrial ambition of a growing nation. In 1917, the two halves of the Transcontinental Railway met at the precious water soak on the edge of the Nullarbor, Yuldi Kapi. Great metal serpent scarred the landscape, draining all water from the sacred soak. Then came the black mist of the atomic testing at Maralinga, forcing the Anangu people to leave their desert homelands where they had lived for millennia.
At Yuldea, stories hover in the sky. The stars reveal a divine Songline, stretching between earth and sky.
Join the Bangarra Dance Theatre at the Capitol Theatre Wednesday, March 20 at 7:30pm.
