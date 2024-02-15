Oakburn Park expects to host huge crowds for 'niche' state championships

Anyone in the mood for an unusual sporting fix this weekend might want to make their way down to Tamworth's Oakburn Park.
There, they will be greeted by as many as 1,000 motorsports fans who are expected to turn out for the NSW Senior and Junior Sidecar Championships, hosted by the Tamworth Motorcycle Club.
Hamish Slade, a club representative whose family has been involved in the running of Oakburn Park for decades, said it is a spectacle not to be missed.
"It's such a big event that we've got the Queensland state champion riding, the South Australian state champion riding," Slade said.
"I can imagine that we're going to have a full crowd on the banks ... we could have over 1,000 people there just watching."
Sidecar racing is "quite a niche" discipline in motorsports, and requires a significantly different skill set to those who compete in the two-wheeled motorbike events.
Riders compete in pairs, and the person in the sidecar plays a pivotal role in helping to maintain the balance of the vehicle.
"The two-wheeler stuff is all about the skill of the one rider," Slade said.
"Sidecars, it's a team effort. You've got the rider, who's got the throttle all the way open ... and they've got a passenger, and that passenger is often leaning with their shoulder almost dragging across the dirt to stop the bike from flipping.
"But they've got to lean at the right time to make sure they can go through that corner and throw the back wheel out."
With roughly 100 riders slated to participate in Saturday's event (which will also feature quadbike racing and dirt track sidecars as well as speedway racing), Slade predicts at least 50 per cent of them will be locals.
Several of them will compete as juniors, but that does not mean they are inexperienced. In fact, Slade said, they are some of the most determined of the bunch.
"I know a lot of them, I've watched them grow up, and the skills that they have being that age - you wouldn't expect it," he said.
"Now they're just on the bike, ready to go, and if you're in their road, they're not happy with you."
The Oakburn Park gates will open at 10.30am on Saturday, with qualifiers to begin at 1pm.
The grand parade will then get underway at 5pm after a brief break, with racing to follow at 6pm.
The exact entry fee is yet to be determined, but Slade said it is "never very high". Food and drink will be available for purchase at the event, but spectators can also bring their own alcohol.
