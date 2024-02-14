The Northern Daily Leader
Council

Council makes it cheaper to dump a select kind of garbage at the tip

Jonathan Hawes
By Jonathan Hawes
Updated February 15 2024 - 11:42am, first published 7:00am
Dropping off green waste like branches, trees, shrubs, and weeds is now cheaper for rural residents. File picture by Gareth Gardner
Dropping off green waste like branches, trees, shrubs, and weeds is now cheaper for rural residents. File picture by Gareth Gardner

Rural residents will have an easier time taking trash to their local tip as Tamworth council approves a reduction in fees for green waste.

Jonathan Hawes

Jonathan Hawes

Journalist

Originally from Austin, TX. "I wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could!" Jonathan covers a little bit of everything, but his main priorities are Tamworth Regional Council, Business, and Property. Send story tips to Jonathan via jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

