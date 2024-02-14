Council makes it cheaper to dump a select kind of garbage at the tip

Rural residents will have an easier time taking trash to their local tip as Tamworth council approves a reduction in fees for green waste.
The changes come in response to concerns around inequality between rural facilities and Tamworth's Forrest Road Landfill.
Council approved a reduction in the cost to dispose of shredded green waste from $10 per ute or car to $5, from $18 to $10 for a single axle trailer, and from $38 to $15 for a double axle trailer.
However, the reduction only applies to council's rural landfills - not the Forest Road facility - and no changes have been made to the cost to drop hard waste like tyres and mattresses.
There's also been no word on when a "temporary" reduction in opening hours at the rural tips - which has been in place since September last year - will finally come to an end.
Tamworth mayor Russell Webb said the new fee structure was a "fairer" way of managing waste in the region's smaller towns and would come as a reprieve to rural residents.
"Most people should be pretty happy with that, especially those in our outer-lying areas. The cost will come down in many ways for those people using those facilities," Cr Webb said.
A report to councillors said the change would mean a loss of around $4500 per month for the local government, but this might be offset by more people coming to use the tip.
The report also said council received nine public comments regarding the changes: four in favour, three neutral, and two opposed.
The fee reduction comes as extra good news for Barraba residents, whose local tip is re-opening on Friday, February 16, following repairs from a fire which ripped through the facility on January 22.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.