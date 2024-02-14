'Really, really important': is this trio top of the league tag heap?

They are as reliable as a Swiss watch, or Nathan Cleary in a tough spot.
Week in week out, Monique Corbett, Abby Hatch and Dayna Porter deliver with aplomb for their league tag sides.
It's hardly surprising, then, that when the Leader asked a bunch of Group 4 players, coaches and administrators to provide us with their top five league tag exponents, this threesome figured most prominently in the responses.
Unfortunately, there was not a strong enough response to warrant us compiling a top five list, like we recently did with first grade. However, we still wanted to honour three of the best.
And we have done that by asking Kootingal-Moonbi's longstanding league tag coach, Jeff Faint, to critique them.
Faint obviously knows Corbett and Hatch (nee Schmiedel) very well through Kooty.
But he is also very familiar with Porter's abilities from coaching against her Werris Creek outfits over the years, as well as from coaching her in oztag.
So, with another league tag season fast approaching, shining a light of this power triumvirate - and, by extension, the highly popular and competitive competition they star in - is our pleasure.
Monique Corbett (Kootingal-Moonbi)
Faint said the reigning Group 4 league-tag player of the year was armed with "pretty much all the skills you can ask for".
"She's got speed, she's got match awareness, she can kick ... she can defend," he said, adding: "And she's just so young. And she works so hard at her game."
What's more, Corbett was "growing in the role" of an organiser, Faint said.
"She's a very quiet girl, but she's starting to find her voice. Now she's starting to direct the team around a lot more."
Abby Hatch (Kootingal-Moonbi)
Faint said Hatch's profound impact was multifaceted.
"She's such a good player, and it's not only what people can see her do," he said, adding there was "a lot" of "really really important" things she did that people didn't see.
"So she'll give players a lot of confidence - people wanna play with her," he said of his 2024 skipper.
"And if she's in the team, she brings comfort to the team because people just know how good she is and how she leads."
Dayna Porter (Werris Creek)
Faint said Porter was the ultimate competitor.
"She might not have a super amount of pace, but she's just got that fight inside of her," he said, adding that the Magpies favourite saved "five or six" tries playing fullback against Kooty in a game last year.
He said she was able "to read our play - which way they were gonna go, what they were gonna do".
"So her last line of defence, and her knowledge of how to defend, was just outstanding. She's just a really, really great competitor ... a rippa of a player."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.