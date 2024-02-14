End of an era: Walcha Fruit Shop shuts its doors for the last time

Owners of the much-loved Walcha store, The Fruit Shop, have decided to close their doors after six years.
Declining local support and rising inflation prompted the Northern Tablelands couple to call it a day.
"What went from an amazing, thriving business to then be trending in a negative direction," owner Sophie Fletcher said.
"Livestock prices are terrible, interest rates are out of control, and a lot of people are shopping out of town as they feel it is cheaper."
Ms Fletcher said small businesses were being destroyed by larger supermarket chains.
Coles and Woolworths had started offering at-home delivery from their Armidale stores to the smaller, surrounding communities.
"That has a huge impact, not just on me but on every business down the street," she said.
"Because if no one is coming down to get their groceries, then they also don't get those small incidental purchases that come from that, like the newspaper from the newsagent, looking at the local dress shop, or grabbing a coffee."
She said the business rode out the waves of droughts, bushfires, road closures, and COVID-19 lockdowns. But this time they could not see themselves "coming out the other end".
Ms Fletcher and her husband, Rosco Fletcher, put the business on the market in 2023, hoping that someone would purchase and keep the store running.
But nobody stepped up.
The neighbouring community of Kentucky's general store is also at risk of closure and cannot find a buyer.
A group of Kentucky residents is working to save the store and convert it into a co-op.
The on-and-off closure of the Oxley Highway between Walcha and the coast to restore landslide sites has affected all Walcha's businesses over the past three years.
Walcha council mayor Eric Noakes said businesses were "under a lot of pressure" with the highway inaccessible for most of the week.
"Hopefully that job will be finished some time this year, but it is closed five days a week at the moment - and that puts a lot of pressure on our businesses," he said.
Despite the tough decision to close the store, the Fletchers are grateful to the Walcha community for its support.
The couple saved the business from shutting down in 2018, just after they moved back to Mr Fletcher's hometown.
"We bought the business so it wouldn't close, and it was very different from what we have now," Ms Fletcher said.
"A lot of people were grateful that we didn't let it close.
"It has been a fruit shop for more than 30 years and it has such a long-standing history in the community.
"And it is pretty heavy that the business dies with me."
I think you would have been hunted out of town if that closed.- Sophie Fletcher, Walcha Fruit Shop co-owner
Ms Fletcher grew up in a farming community and has a background in wholefood cafes.
"I was diagnosed with PCOS [polycystic ovary syndrome] when I was 22, and I had to change my diet and cut out dairy and gluten," she said.
"To go out and enjoy a meal and have something dairy- and gluten-free was impossible. So, I saw a need for healthy options."
After embedding themselves in the community, Ms Fletcher said they loved watching their customers' children grow up and supporting community events.
With the early success of the fruit shop, the husband-and-wife team was able to expand and open a coffee window next door.
Ms Fletcher wants to assure the community that its daily coffee fix from the window cafe is not going anywhere.
"I had people tell me on the last day of operation, 'Thank God you are keeping the coffee window open. I think you would have been hunted out of town if that closed'," she said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.