Armidale, Walgett representatives to Sydney Young Woman final

A farmhand/livestock sales assistant and a livestock manager will represent Zone 4 in the final of The Land Sydney Royal AgShows NSW Young Woman competition, following the zone judging, which was hosted by Tamworth Pastoral and Agricultural Show Society, on Saturday, February 10.
The Zone 4 final featured 15 young women, representing their local show societies from across northern NSW, who vied for the two spots available to compete at the 2024 Sydney Royal for the Young Woman sash.
Judges, Effie Fergusson, Orange; Denis Howard, Parkes, and Jill Chapman, Hay, selected Armidale's Katie Williams and Walgett's Emily Barton as the Zone 4 representatives.
Ms Williams, 24, lives in Uralla and is a farmhand and livestock sales assistant, and avid horse enthusiast. A third generation on the family's mixed farming enterprise, Ms Williams plans to continue the legacy of her father and grandfather while adapting modern agricultural technologies to increase productivity and profitability.
She also volunteers at a number of community clubs, and is heavily involved with her local Returned Services League and local Rural Fire Service.
The second entrant to go through, Emily Barton, 23, works as livestock manager on the family property, 'Derima", at Collarenebri, who also does contract stock work.
Having studied a Bachelor of Agribusiness (Economics) at the University of New England, Ms Barton is passionate about the livestock industry.
Ms Barton's passion for horses has led to her involvement in the Collarenebri Jockey Club and she was a regular competitor in a range of horse disciplines including campdrafting, polocrosse, and eventing. She is also involved in the local Rural Fire Service and is secretary of the Moongulla Bore Scheme Group.
