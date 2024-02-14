The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/Community/Community News

Armidale, Walgett representatives to Sydney Young Woman final

Denis Howard
By Denis Howard
February 14 2024 - 3:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A farmhand/livestock sales assistant and a livestock manager will represent Zone 4 in the final of The Land Sydney Royal AgShows NSW Young Woman competition, following the zone judging, which was hosted by Tamworth Pastoral and Agricultural Show Society, on Saturday, February 10.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Denis Howard

Denis Howard

Senior Journalist, The Land

More from Community News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.