Tip cleanup nearly complete, facility to fully reopen

A week after the cleanup began, work to restore fully services at the Barraba tip is nearing an end.
The good news for residents is the facility will be fully operational again by Friday, February 16.
Access to the landfill has been limited since a fire ripped through the facility on January 22.
Fire units from Manilla, Barraba, Tamworth, Upper Horton, and Cobbadah, helped to battle the blaze, with breathing apparatus also needed in the toxic environment.
For a full list of council waste facility opening hours head to the TRC website.
