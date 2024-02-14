The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Hickey hopes Gunnedah swimmers 'learn to race' at Country Championships

By Zac Lowe
February 14 2024 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gunnedah coach John Hickey expects Josh Spinks to be one of the club's top performers in Sydney this weekend. Picture supplied.
Gunnedah coach John Hickey expects Josh Spinks to be one of the club's top performers in Sydney this weekend. Picture supplied.

John Hickey quite clearly remembers the early days of his coaching tenure with Swimming Gunnedah Inc.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.