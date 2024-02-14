Hickey hopes Gunnedah swimmers 'learn to race' at Country Championships

John Hickey quite clearly remembers the early days of his coaching tenure with Swimming Gunnedah Inc.
"When I first started coaching," he said, "getting one [swimmer to the Country Championships] was a big deal."
This year, the club will send 10 - fewer than Hickey initially thought. "14 or 15" of their swimmers qualified for this weekend's championships in Sydney, but several had to drop out due to personal commitments.
"It's just good that we've got these guys on the move, and that's the standard that we've got," Hickey said.
"We'll push further and each year we should be able to do a little bit better."
The coach's highest hopes are reserved for senior swimmers Josh Spinks and Alexis Whitton. Both have proven their immense talent on the representative stage and have made habits of collecting medal hauls.
And, although Whitton and two other members of the squad have been laid low with illness in recent weeks, he believes she is still a medal chance in the 50m freestyle.
"Josh and Alexis should both be in shape enough to be in medal contention," Hickey said.
"Alexis is a little bit underdone, but she's got so much natural ability that all we do with her is take the endurance swims and the heavy lactate swims out of her program and she'll still compete well over 50 metres."
As for the younger, less experienced swimmers, Hickey said they "don't really care" about results.
The focus for them, he said, was simply the experience of being in and around the massive crowds at the Country Championships, and learning how to swim in a high-pressure environment.
"Hopefully what they do is learn to race there," Hickey said.
"That's the important factor, learning how to handle racing. Everybody can handle racing when there's no pressure and nothing on the line. Little kids learn to race from when they're two and three years old.
"You know that the competitive nature's there, really what you've got to do is train them to retain that innocence of competition under pressure."
Despite the pressure inherent in a competition like the Country Championships, Hickey said "everyone is excited".
"They get to step up to the highest level of competition of their lives so far," he said.
"It's a big challenge and it's a big piece of excitement that they have to learn to manage."
