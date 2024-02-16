'Gutted' Bulldogs women set to rebound: 'Imagine what we can do together'

The biggest storyline of the 2023 Group 4 league tag season was the rivalry between the North Tamworth Bears and Kootingal-Moonbi Roosters.
Both teams traded wins and losses during the regular season, and produced classic games throughout the finals.
But sitting in their shadows were the Gunnedah Bulldogs women, who quietly but consistently compiled enough victories throughout the year to earn a place in finals and the 'Dark Horse' tag for the competition.
Which is why coach Jacqui Jones, who has been reappointed to a third year in the role, said her Bulldogs teammates were "gutted" when they lost a dramatic minor semi-final to the Dungowan Cowgirls.
"I think it was even harder that I wasn't there," Jones said.
"I think they felt like they let me down. But I see it as 'You guys did that without one of your ballplayers and without your coach'. They lost by a try in the last few minutes, that's awesome against a full-strength team.
"Imagine what we can do together."
At the time of the final, Jones was in Ireland representing Australia at the Tag World Cup. And while a part of her was equally dismayed that she couldn't be at the game in Kootingal, she said it is "exciting to see what we can achieve if we can stay together".
And stay together they have.
Most teams expect to lose at least a handful of players each off-season with retirements or people moving away.
This year, however, Jones said the "nearly our whole team's come back", which speaks to their belief that better results are within reach.
"The last four or five years, there has been hardly any turnover in those girls," she said.
"And I think it shows on the field now, because we know each other and we play for each other."
Preseason training has begun. And Jones has taken to heart the lessons from their loss to Dungowan. The team "hasn't picked up a ball yet", as the coach believes that their first priority should be improving their fitness.
This, she hopes, will reduce the odds of another last-minute defeat.
"I feel that, to stick with the big teams, we need to be fit," Jones said.
"We're worrying about our feet at the moment ... in that final against Dungowan, it was the last two minutes that the game was lost. It may not have been fitness that created that, but it could very well have been the case."
