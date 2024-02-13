Love stories of Tamworth that have stood the test of time and distance

It's traditionally the most romantic day of the year, though the origins of Valentine's Day are somewhat more macabre.
Let's just say, Saint Valentine really knew what it meant to 'lose your head for love'.
Wind the clock forward a few centuries, and Valentine's Day has morphed into a day for lovers, and hopefuls.
So on this day filled with wine and roses, the Leader spoke to two special couples, whose connection has stood the test of both time and distance.
And they wouldn't have it any other way.
Former Member for New England and Tamworth Tony Windsor and his wife Lyn have shared more than 50 wonderful years together.
The Werris Creek locals met at kindergarten.
Tony said things started to change between them around the age of 11.
"I always kept an eye out for Lyn. She would be wandering round the school yard somewhere," he said.
And for Lyn, the feeling was mutual.
"I had a birthday party in Year 4 and Tony was only boy that I invited," she said.
"So, I guess it was always meant to be."
They went their separate ways during their teenage years. Lyn attended Quirindi High and Tony headed off to Farrer.
But the couple never lost touch.
"We weren't far away. We saw each other sometimes and had a couple of friends a few doors down, and we would always touch base during the school holidays," Lyn said.
"He asked me out at the end of year 12, just after our exams finished, and it just sort of happened. He took me to the drive-in movie theatre."
Their lives would soon set them off in different directions once again, when Lyn headed off to Wagga Wagga to attend teachers college, and Tony started his Bachelor of Economics at the University of New England.
But they weren't going to let a little distance get between them.
"We would write a letter to one another every night," she said.
And every few weeks they would drive across the state to visit each other.
"I would drive down to Wagga, Lyn would come home and there was stuff happening at the university. But it wasn't everyday," he said.
Lyn moved back to the region just as Tony was wrapping up his final years at university.
The pair married in 1973 and would go on to have overseas adventures, build a house, launch Tony's political career, raise three kids, and help welcome 11 grandchildren into the world.
As for the secret of Tony's success: he credits Lyn, entirely
"I was away a lot with politics, so Lyn was kind of both a mother and father to the kids at times, and she was quite extraordinary," he said.
"And she would also be all over the electorate with me over the weekend. She would push me along if I got tired and would say, 'No, we have to do this and this'.
"If I cut my life into sections; before, during and after politics, Lyn was amazing across all of them."
Fate drew Tamworth country music singer Loren Ryan and boxing champion Malachi Towns together over a decade ago.
Both young talents were mentored by local blues musician Buddy Knox, who introduced them.
Unbeknown to Loren, Malachi had lived next door to her parents for years, but it was she who made an "unforgettable" first impression.
"I was helping Buddy with his heavy guitars, and he introduced me to Loren. I forgot her name straight away because I was stuck on her smile," he said.
"Also the glow in her eyes and in her cheeks."
After their first meeting, the pair would not see each other again for years.
They shared a kiss the second time they met.
"I ran away because I got scared. We then decided to be friends and he would ask me out on dates, but we weren't single at the same time," she said.
"Then last year, he asked me out for coffee over text. But I kind of left him on 'read'."
But the feelings did not disappear, and Malachi eventually found the perfect opportunity to get that first date.
"She invited me to the town hall to watch her show, and after I asked, 'How about that coffee date?' she said 'yes' and we instead went to Papa Luigi's for dinner," he said.
They have been inseparable ever since.
So strong was their connection they became engaged just four months into their relationship, when Malachi popped the question beside his favourite river, at sunset.
"I went round the corner to make sure I was opening the ring right, and when I opened it was upside down so thank God for the rehearsal," he said.
"But she brings so much radiance into mine and Charlie's [Loren's daughter] lives.
"It makes me so happy and excites me seeing Loren do so well at things, even before we were together seeing her kick down goals in her career always made me excited."
Loren said she loves how they share in each other's wins and can look to the future. But at the same time, they are careful to savour the days they share together.
"I want to have heaps of laughs with my best friend and be silly. We have talked about how the first five years will be about life and careers, but we trust each other and we know we don't have to rush anything," she said.
The happy couple plans to wed in November this year.
