Modern and contemporary haven in Lampada estate boasts abundant features

4 beds | 2 bath | 2 car
This beautiful family home is situated in the ever popular Lampada estate boasting immaculate views from your front door and an abundance of features.
The interior of the property presents as a modern and contemporary haven that offers space and comfort for the whole family to unwind and enjoy all year round.
The main bedroom is very well sized including a walk in robe and ensuite, the additional three bedrooms are also spacious and include built-ins.
The open plan living and dining area is an entertainers dream with an abundance of natural light and picturesque stone bench tops in the kitchen highlighting just what fantastic property this is.
Stepping outside onto the entertainment area which overlooks the recently installed magnesium pool it is a true family's paradise, that the next purchaser will enjoy every minute of.
Additional features include an approximately 700sqm block, 8kw solar system, ducted reverse cycle air-conditioning, timber floorboards and a convenient location close to shops and schools.
