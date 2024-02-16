Entertainer's delight epitomises contemporary design and functionality

4 beds | 3 bath | 2 car
Presenting an exquisite residence that epitomises the harmony of contemporary design and functionality.
Situated in an elevated position at the end of a peaceful cul-de-sac, this home offers an unparalleled living experience, ideal for both families and entertainers alike.
Ascending the front steps, you are greeted by stunning cedar doors that set the tone for the elegance within.
The home boasts four generously sized bedrooms, two of which include private ensuites, offering ample space for family and guests.
A craft room or fifth bedroom adapts to your lifestyle needs and offers flexibility.
A dedicated study with built-in desk provides a quiet environment for work or study, ensuring productivity and privacy.
The heart of this home features a large, well-equipped kitchen with breakfast bar, double built-in oven, and dishwasher, perfect for culinary enthusiasts.
The kitchen flows seamlessly into the informal living area, making it an ideal space for entertaining.
The formal living and dining areas, adorned with plush carpet, provide a sophisticated setting for more traditional entertaining.
Plantation shutters throughout allow natural light to flood into the home, creating a bright and inviting atmosphere.
Ceiling fans in the bedrooms, gas points and reverse cycle zone-controlled air conditioning ensure comfort throughout the seasons.
The main bathroom is exceptionally spacious, complete with a separate powder room, catering to the needs of a busy household.
Outdoor living is a breeze with a well-appointed entertaining area, featuring ceiling fans for those warm summer nights.
Both the master bedroom and informal living area open onto this space, seamlessly merging indoor and outdoor living.
Practicality is not overlooked, with tiled living areas for easy maintenance and large double garage for secure parking.
Situated in a family-friendly neighbourhood, this home offers both privacy and convenience.
The property is not just a house; it's a home where memories are waiting to be made.
Whether you're entertaining guests, enjoying family time, or seeking a quiet retreat, this home offers it all.
Indoor living flowing seamlessly into outdoor living, as well as a large open plan kitchen ensures you never have to leave the party. The bedrooms are set back, allowing you to escape from the hustle and bustle and relax.
Located in a peaceful Hillvue neighbourhood adjacent to parkland and close to shops, schools, and a short drive to the CBD this home offers ultimate family appeal.
